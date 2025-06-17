cxo

CargoXCXO

Live CargoX price updates and the latest CargoX news.

price

$0.18

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.19

VS
USD
BTC

The live CargoX price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $76.09K. The table above accurately updates our CXO price in real time. The price of CXO is up 0.76% since last hour, down -4.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.75M. CXO has a circulating supply of 167.16M coins and a max supply of 215.12M CXO.

CargoX Stats

What is the market cap of CargoX?

The current market cap of CargoX is $30.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CargoX?

Currently, 422.42K of CXO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $76.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.39%.

What is the current price of CargoX?

The price of 1 CargoX currently costs $0.18.

How many CargoX are there?

The current circulating supply of CargoX is 167.16M. This is the total amount of CXO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CargoX?

CargoX (CXO) currently ranks 921 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

