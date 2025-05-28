cxt

$0.0365

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

The live Covalent X Token price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.62M. The table above accurately updates our CXT price in real time. The price of CXT is up 0.29% since last hour, down -0.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.47M. CXT has a circulating supply of 927.13M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CXT.

Covalent X Token Stats

What is the market cap of Covalent X Token?

The current market cap of Covalent X Token is $33.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Covalent X Token?

Currently, 99.37M of CXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.62M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.57%.

What is the current price of Covalent X Token?

The price of 1 Covalent X Token currently costs $0.04.

How many Covalent X Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Covalent X Token is 927.13M. This is the total amount of CXT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Covalent X Token?

Covalent X Token (CXT) currently ranks 906 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.81M

-0.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#906

24H Volume

$ 3.62M

Circulating Supply

930,000,000

