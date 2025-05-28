cybro

$0.0991

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live CYBRO price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.06M. The table above accurately updates our CYBRO price in real time. The price of CYBRO is down -1.43% since last hour, down -17.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.53M. CYBRO has a circulating supply of 557.73M coins and a max supply of 500.00M CYBRO.

CYBRO Stats

What is the market cap of CYBRO?

The current market cap of CYBRO is $55.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CYBRO?

Currently, 30.84M of CYBRO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -17.52%.

What is the current price of CYBRO?

The price of 1 CYBRO currently costs $0.1.

How many CYBRO are there?

The current circulating supply of CYBRO is 557.73M. This is the total amount of CYBRO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CYBRO?

CYBRO (CYBRO) currently ranks 860 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 55.30M

-17.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#860

24H Volume

$ 3.06M

Circulating Supply

560,000,000

