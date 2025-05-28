cydx

$0.0236

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live CyberDEX price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $140.10K. The table above accurately updates our CYDX price in real time. The price of CYDX is up 6.16% since last hour, down -12.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $37.80M. CYDX has a circulating supply of 421.38M coins and a max supply of 1.60B CYDX.

CyberDEX Stats

What is the market cap of CyberDEX?

The current market cap of CyberDEX is $9.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CyberDEX?

Currently, 5.93M of CYDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $140.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.15%.

What is the current price of CyberDEX?

The price of 1 CyberDEX currently costs $0.02.

How many CyberDEX are there?

The current circulating supply of CyberDEX is 421.38M. This is the total amount of CYDX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CyberDEX?

CyberDEX (CYDX) currently ranks 1469 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.95M

-12.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1469

24H Volume

$ 140.10K

Circulating Supply

420,000,000

