The live Denarius price today is $1.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our D price in real time. The price of D is up 1.22% since last hour, up 2.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.40M. D has a circulating supply of 8.54M coins and a max supply of 10.00M D.

Denarius Stats

What is the market cap of Denarius?

The current market cap of Denarius is $11.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Denarius?

Currently, of D were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.32%.

What is the current price of Denarius?

The price of 1 Denarius currently costs $1.34.

How many Denarius are there?

The current circulating supply of Denarius is 8.54M. This is the total amount of D that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Denarius?

Denarius (D) currently ranks 947 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.48M

2.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#947

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

8,500,000

