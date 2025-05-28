d2t

$0.01

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Dash 2 Trade price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $158.34K. The table above accurately updates our D2T price in real time. The price of D2T is down -17.32% since last hour, down -4.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.01M. D2T has a circulating supply of 373.50M coins and a max supply of 1.00B D2T.

Dash 2 Trade Stats

What is the market cap of Dash 2 Trade?

The current market cap of Dash 2 Trade is $4.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dash 2 Trade?

Currently, 15.82M of D2T were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $158.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.28%.

What is the current price of Dash 2 Trade?

The price of 1 Dash 2 Trade currently costs $0.01.

How many Dash 2 Trade are there?

The current circulating supply of Dash 2 Trade is 373.50M. This is the total amount of D2T that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dash 2 Trade?

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.14M

-4.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 158.34K

Circulating Supply

370,000,000

