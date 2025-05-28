daddy

Daddy TateDADDY

Live Daddy Tate price updates and the latest Daddy Tate news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0384

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Daddy Tate price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.05M. The table above accurately updates our DADDY price in real time. The price of DADDY is down -0.14% since last hour, up 4.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.01M. DADDY has a circulating supply of 599.64M coins and a max supply of 599.64M DADDY.

Daddy Tate Stats

What is the market cap of Daddy Tate?

The current market cap of Daddy Tate is $23.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Daddy Tate?

Currently, 53.45M of DADDY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.56%.

What is the current price of Daddy Tate?

The price of 1 Daddy Tate currently costs $0.04.

How many Daddy Tate are there?

The current circulating supply of Daddy Tate is 599.64M. This is the total amount of DADDY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Daddy Tate?

Daddy Tate (DADDY) currently ranks 1137 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.00M

4.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1137

24H Volume

$ 2.05M

Circulating Supply

600,000,000

latest Daddy Tate news