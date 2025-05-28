Daddy ChillDADDYCHILL
Live Daddy Chill price updates and the latest Daddy Chill news.
The live Daddy Chill price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.56M. The table above accurately updates our DADDYCHILL price in real time. The price of DADDYCHILL is % since last hour, down -21.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.31M. DADDYCHILL has a circulating supply of 99.97B coins and a max supply of 999.66M DADDYCHILL.
What is the market cap of Daddy Chill?
The current market cap of Daddy Chill is $376.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Daddy Chill?
Currently, 1.98B of DADDYCHILL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.56M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.78%.
What is the current price of Daddy Chill?
The price of 1 Daddy Chill currently costs $0.003.
How many Daddy Chill are there?
The current circulating supply of Daddy Chill is 99.97B. This is the total amount of DADDYCHILL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Daddy Chill?
Daddy Chill (DADDYCHILL) currently ranks 250 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
