$0.0449

The live Constellation price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.28M. The table above accurately updates our DAG price in real time. The price of DAG is up 0.13% since last hour, down -2.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $159.44M. DAG has a circulating supply of 2.93B coins and a max supply of 3.55B DAG.

The current market cap of Constellation is $131.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

Currently, 50.73M of DAG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.84%.

The price of 1 Constellation currently costs $0.04.

The current circulating supply of Constellation is 2.93B. This is the total amount of DAG that is available.

Constellation (DAG) currently ranks 401 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 131.38M

-2.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#401

24H Volume

$ 2.28M

Circulating Supply

2,900,000,000

