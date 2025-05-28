daige

DaigeDAIGE

Live Daige price updates and the latest Daige news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00888

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Daige price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $936.02K. The table above accurately updates our DAIGE price in real time. The price of DAIGE is up 10.84% since last hour, down -4.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.88M. DAIGE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B DAIGE.

Daige Stats

What is the market cap of Daige?

The current market cap of Daige is $9.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Daige?

Currently, 105.37M of DAIGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $936.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.67%.

What is the current price of Daige?

The price of 1 Daige currently costs $0.009.

How many Daige are there?

The current circulating supply of Daige is 1.00B. This is the total amount of DAIGE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Daige?

Daige (DAIGE) currently ranks 1720 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.45M

-4.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#1720

24H Volume

$ 936.02K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Daige news