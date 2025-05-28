daku

$0.183

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.20

The live Daku price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $209.10K. The table above accurately updates our DAKU price in real time. The price of DAKU is up 0.35% since last hour, down -8.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $109.90M. DAKU has a circulating supply of 600.00M coins and a max supply of 600.00M DAKU.

Daku Stats

What is the market cap of Daku?

The current market cap of Daku is $109.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Daku?

Currently, 1.14M of DAKU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $209.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.43%.

What is the current price of Daku?

The price of 1 Daku currently costs $0.18.

How many Daku are there?

The current circulating supply of Daku is 600.00M. This is the total amount of DAKU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Daku?

Daku (DAKU) currently ranks 466 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 109.87M

-8.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#466

24H Volume

$ 209.10K

Circulating Supply

600,000,000

