$0.113

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mines of Dalarnia price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94.46K. The table above accurately updates our DAR price in real time. The price of DAR is down -0.54% since last hour, up 68.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $90.04M. DAR has a circulating supply of 800.00M coins and a max supply of 800.00M DAR.

Mines of Dalarnia Stats

What is the market cap of Mines of Dalarnia?

The current market cap of Mines of Dalarnia is $90.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mines of Dalarnia?

Currently, 839.30K of DAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $94.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 68.42%.

What is the current price of Mines of Dalarnia?

The price of 1 Mines of Dalarnia currently costs $0.11.

How many Mines of Dalarnia are there?

The current circulating supply of Mines of Dalarnia is 800.00M. This is the total amount of DAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mines of Dalarnia?

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) currently ranks 443 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 90.46M

68.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#443

24H Volume

$ 94.46K

Circulating Supply

800,000,000

