$0.00357

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.005

The live Don't Buy Inu price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $123.71K. The table above accurately updates our DBI price in real time. The price of DBI is down -21.89% since last hour, down -23.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.08M. DBI has a circulating supply of 1.42B coins and a max supply of 1.42B DBI.

Don't Buy Inu Stats

What is the market cap of Don't Buy Inu?

The current market cap of Don't Buy Inu is $6.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Don't Buy Inu?

Currently, 34.68M of DBI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $123.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -23.97%.

What is the current price of Don't Buy Inu?

The price of 1 Don't Buy Inu currently costs $0.004.

How many Don't Buy Inu are there?

The current circulating supply of Don't Buy Inu is 1.42B. This is the total amount of DBI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Don't Buy Inu?

Don't Buy Inu (DBI) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.28M

-23.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 123.71K

Circulating Supply

1,400,000,000

