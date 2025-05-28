dbr

$0.0153

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live deBridge price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.81M. The table above accurately updates our DBR price in real time. The price of DBR is up 0.13% since last hour, down -1.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $153.30M. DBR has a circulating supply of 2.91B coins and a max supply of 10.00B DBR.

What is the market cap of deBridge?

The current market cap of deBridge is $44.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of deBridge?

Currently, 770.61M of DBR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.30%.

What is the current price of deBridge?

The price of 1 deBridge currently costs $0.02.

How many deBridge are there?

The current circulating supply of deBridge is 2.91B. This is the total amount of DBR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of deBridge?

deBridge (DBR) currently ranks 777 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 44.62M

-1.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#777

24H Volume

$ 11.81M

Circulating Supply

2,900,000,000

