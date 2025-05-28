dcc

$0.000291

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0002

24h high

$0.0005

VS
USD
BTC

The live Drunk Chicken Centipede price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $289.81K. The table above accurately updates our DCC price in real time. The price of DCC is up 3.14% since last hour, down -26.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $290.68K. DCC has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 999.97M DCC.

Drunk Chicken Centipede Stats

What is the market cap of Drunk Chicken Centipede?

The current market cap of Drunk Chicken Centipede is $41.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Drunk Chicken Centipede?

Currently, 996.97M of DCC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $289.81K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -26.95%.

What is the current price of Drunk Chicken Centipede?

The price of 1 Drunk Chicken Centipede currently costs $0.0003.

How many Drunk Chicken Centipede are there?

The current circulating supply of Drunk Chicken Centipede is 100.00B. This is the total amount of DCC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Drunk Chicken Centipede?

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) currently ranks 668 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 41.63M

-26.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#668

24H Volume

$ 289.81K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

