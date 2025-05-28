dcf

$0.0079

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Decentralized Finance price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.53M. The table above accurately updates our DCF price in real time. The price of DCF is up 0.23% since last hour, up 0.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.54M. DCF has a circulating supply of 503.82M coins and a max supply of 2.60B DCF.

Decentralized Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Decentralized Finance?

The current market cap of Decentralized Finance is $24.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Decentralized Finance?

Currently, 699.37M of DCF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.46%.

What is the current price of Decentralized Finance?

The price of 1 Decentralized Finance currently costs $0.008.

How many Decentralized Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Decentralized Finance is 503.82M. This is the total amount of DCF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Decentralized Finance?

Decentralized Finance (DCF) currently ranks 1308 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.29M

0.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1308

24H Volume

$ 5.53M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

