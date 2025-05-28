deai

Zero1 LabsDEAI

Live Zero1 Labs price updates and the latest Zero1 Labs news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.116

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Zero1 Labs price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.73M. The table above accurately updates our DEAI price in real time. The price of DEAI is up 1.13% since last hour, down -3.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.33M. DEAI has a circulating supply of 97.56M coins and a max supply of 98.00M DEAI.

Zero1 Labs Stats

What is the market cap of Zero1 Labs?

The current market cap of Zero1 Labs is $11.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zero1 Labs?

Currently, 14.94M of DEAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.31%.

What is the current price of Zero1 Labs?

The price of 1 Zero1 Labs currently costs $0.12.

How many Zero1 Labs are there?

The current circulating supply of Zero1 Labs is 97.56M. This is the total amount of DEAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zero1 Labs?

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) currently ranks 1539 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.28M

-3.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1539

24H Volume

$ 1.73M

Circulating Supply

98,000,000

latest Zero1 Labs news