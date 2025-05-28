Zero1 LabsDEAI
Live Zero1 Labs price updates and the latest Zero1 Labs news.
price
sponsored by
$0.116
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.11
24h high
$0.12
The live Zero1 Labs price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.73M. The table above accurately updates our DEAI price in real time. The price of DEAI is up 1.13% since last hour, down -3.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.33M. DEAI has a circulating supply of 97.56M coins and a max supply of 98.00M DEAI.
Zero1 Labs Stats
What is the market cap of Zero1 Labs?
The current market cap of Zero1 Labs is $11.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zero1 Labs?
Currently, 14.94M of DEAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.31%.
What is the current price of Zero1 Labs?
The price of 1 Zero1 Labs currently costs $0.12.
How many Zero1 Labs are there?
The current circulating supply of Zero1 Labs is 97.56M. This is the total amount of DEAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zero1 Labs?
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) currently ranks 1539 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.28M
-3.31 %
#1539
$ 1.73M
98,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/