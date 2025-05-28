deep

DeepBookDEEP

Live DeepBook price updates and the latest DeepBook news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.175

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live DeepBook price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.81M. The table above accurately updates our DEEP price in real time. The price of DEEP is up 0.64% since last hour, down -4.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.75B. DEEP has a circulating supply of 2.50B coins and a max supply of 10.00B DEEP.

DeepBook Stats

What is the market cap of DeepBook?

The current market cap of DeepBook is $436.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DeepBook?

Currently, 130.63M of DEEP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $22.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.93%.

What is the current price of DeepBook?

The price of 1 DeepBook currently costs $0.17.

How many DeepBook are there?

The current circulating supply of DeepBook is 2.50B. This is the total amount of DEEP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DeepBook?

DeepBook (DEEP) currently ranks 188 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 436.54M

-4.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#188

24H Volume

$ 22.81M

Circulating Supply

2,500,000,000

latest DeepBook news