$0.00948

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

The live Eliza.Finance price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.39M. The table above accurately updates our DEFAI price in real time. The price of DEFAI is down -12.59% since last hour, down -22.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.48M. DEFAI has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M DEFAI.

Eliza.Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Eliza.Finance?

The current market cap of Eliza.Finance is $10.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Eliza.Finance?

Currently, 252.54M of DEFAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.39M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -22.66%.

What is the current price of Eliza.Finance?

The price of 1 Eliza.Finance currently costs $0.009.

How many Eliza.Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Eliza.Finance is 999.99M. This is the total amount of DEFAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Eliza.Finance?

Eliza.Finance (DEFAI) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.77M

-22.66 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 2.39M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

