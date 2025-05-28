defi

$0.318

24h low

$0.32

24h high

$0.32

The live Defiway price today is $0.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.01. The table above accurately updates our DEFI price in real time. The price of DEFI is up 0.01% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.79M. DEFI has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M DEFI.

Defiway Stats

What is the market cap of Defiway?

The current market cap of Defiway is $31.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Defiway?

Currently, 3.18 of DEFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.01 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of Defiway?

The price of 1 Defiway currently costs $0.32.

How many Defiway are there?

The current circulating supply of Defiway is 100.00M. This is the total amount of DEFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Defiway?

Defiway (DEFI) currently ranks 948 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 31.79M

-0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#948

24H Volume

$ 1.01

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

