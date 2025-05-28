defi.ssi

$0.594

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.56

24h high

$0.60

VS
USD
BTC

The live DEFI.ssi price today is $0.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $528.99K. The table above accurately updates our DEFI.SSI price in real time. The price of DEFI.SSI is up 0.48% since last hour, up 2.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.41M. DEFI.SSI has a circulating supply of 25.95M coins and a max supply of 25.95M DEFI.SSI.

DEFI.ssi Stats

What is the market cap of DEFI.ssi?

The current market cap of DEFI.ssi is $15.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DEFI.ssi?

Currently, 890.58K of DEFI.SSI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $528.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.35%.

What is the current price of DEFI.ssi?

The price of 1 DEFI.ssi currently costs $0.59.

How many DEFI.ssi are there?

The current circulating supply of DEFI.ssi is 25.95M. This is the total amount of DEFI.SSI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DEFI.ssi?

DEFI.ssi (DEFI.SSI) currently ranks 1342 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.41M

2.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1342

24H Volume

$ 528.99K

Circulating Supply

26,000,000

