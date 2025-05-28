defiant

$0.00608

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

The live Defiant price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.50M. The table above accurately updates our DEFIANT price in real time. The price of DEFIANT is down -17.93% since last hour, down -54.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.08M. DEFIANT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B DEFIANT.

Defiant Stats

What is the market cap of Defiant?

The current market cap of Defiant is $6.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Defiant?

Currently, 904.14M of DEFIANT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -54.49%.

What is the current price of Defiant?

The price of 1 Defiant currently costs $0.006.

How many Defiant are there?

The current circulating supply of Defiant is 1.00B. This is the total amount of DEFIANT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Defiant?

Defiant (DEFIANT) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.69M

-54.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 5.50M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

