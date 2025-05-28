degenai

price

$0.00667

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Degen Spartan AI price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.05M. The table above accurately updates our DEGENAI price in real time. The price of DEGENAI is up 6.28% since last hour, up 46.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.66M. DEGENAI has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M DEGENAI.

Degen Spartan AI Stats

What is the market cap of Degen Spartan AI?

The current market cap of Degen Spartan AI is $6.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Degen Spartan AI?

Currently, 757.93M of DEGENAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 46.58%.

What is the current price of Degen Spartan AI?

The price of 1 Degen Spartan AI currently costs $0.007.

How many Degen Spartan AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Degen Spartan AI is 999.93M. This is the total amount of DEGENAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Degen Spartan AI?

Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.77M

46.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 5.05M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

