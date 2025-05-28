dego

The live Dego Finance price today is $2.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.97M. The table above accurately updates our DEGO price in real time. The price of DEGO is up 0.05% since last hour, up 6.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $53.34M. DEGO has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M DEGO.

The current market cap of Dego Finance is $53.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

Currently, 7.07M of DEGO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.97M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.32%.

The price of 1 Dego Finance currently costs $2.54.

The current circulating supply of Dego Finance is 21.00M. This is the total amount of DEGO that is available.

Dego Finance (DEGO) currently ranks 713 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

