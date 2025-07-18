$0.0186 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.02 24h high $0.02

The live Delabs Games price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 367.39K. The table above accurately updates our DELABS price in real time. The price of DELABS is up 22.74% since last hour, up 4.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 55.86M. DELABS has a circulating supply of 750.30M coins and a max supply of 3.00B DELABS .