The live Delabs Games price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $367.39K. The table above accurately updates our DELABS price in real time. The price of DELABS is up 22.74% since last hour, up 4.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $55.86M. DELABS has a circulating supply of 750.30M coins and a max supply of 3.00B DELABS.
Delabs Games Stats
What is the market cap of Delabs Games?
The current market cap of Delabs Games is $13.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Delabs Games?
Currently, 19.73M of DELABS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $367.39K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.83%.
What is the current price of Delabs Games?
The price of 1 Delabs Games currently costs $0.02.
How many Delabs Games are there?
The current circulating supply of Delabs Games is 750.30M. This is the total amount of DELABS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Delabs Games?
Delabs Games (DELABS) currently ranks 1540 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
