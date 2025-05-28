dep

Live DEAPCOIN price updates and the latest DEAPCOIN news.

$0.00128

The live DEAPCOIN price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.81M. The table above accurately updates our DEP price in real time. The price of DEP is up 0.10% since last hour, up 0.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.34M. DEP has a circulating supply of 27.53B coins and a max supply of 29.89B DEP.

DEAPCOIN Stats

What is the market cap of DEAPCOIN?

The current market cap of DEAPCOIN is $35.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DEAPCOIN?

Currently, 1.41B of DEP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.64%.

What is the current price of DEAPCOIN?

The price of 1 DEAPCOIN currently costs $0.001.

How many DEAPCOIN are there?

The current circulating supply of DEAPCOIN is 27.53B. This is the total amount of DEP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DEAPCOIN?

DEAPCOIN (DEP) currently ranks 877 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 35.30M

0.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#877

24H Volume

$ 1.81M

Circulating Supply

28,000,000,000

