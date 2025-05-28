deusd

The live Elixir deUSD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.07M. The table above accurately updates our DEUSD price in real time. The price of DEUSD is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $184.05M. DEUSD has a circulating supply of 184.10M coins and a max supply of 184.10M DEUSD.

Elixir deUSD Stats

What is the market cap of Elixir deUSD?

The current market cap of Elixir deUSD is $184.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Elixir deUSD?

Currently, 1.07M of DEUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Elixir deUSD?

The price of 1 Elixir deUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many Elixir deUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of Elixir deUSD is 184.10M. This is the total amount of DEUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Elixir deUSD?

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) currently ranks 332 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 184.04M

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#332

24H Volume

$ 1.07M

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

