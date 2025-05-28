devve

$0.529

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.52

24h high

$0.54

The live DevvE price today is $0.53 with a 24-hour trading volume of $697.78K. The table above accurately updates our DEVVE price in real time. The price of DEVVE is down -1.48% since last hour, down -0.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $63.52M. DEVVE has a circulating supply of 87.39M coins and a max supply of 120.00M DEVVE.

DevvE Stats

What is the market cap of DevvE?

The current market cap of DevvE is $46.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DevvE?

Currently, 1.32M of DEVVE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $697.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.56%.

What is the current price of DevvE?

The price of 1 DevvE currently costs $0.53.

How many DevvE are there?

The current circulating supply of DevvE is 87.39M. This is the total amount of DEVVE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DevvE?

DevvE (DEVVE) currently ranks 767 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 46.27M

-0.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#767

24H Volume

$ 697.78K

Circulating Supply

87,000,000

