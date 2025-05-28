dexnet

The live DexNet price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $116.38K. The table above accurately updates our DEXNET price in real time. The price of DEXNET is down -0.20% since last hour, down -1.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $89.43M. DEXNET has a circulating supply of 400.08M coins and a max supply of 3.00B DEXNET.

DexNet Stats

What is the market cap of DexNet?

The current market cap of DexNet is $11.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DexNet?

Currently, 3.90M of DEXNET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $116.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.46%.

What is the current price of DexNet?

The price of 1 DexNet currently costs $0.03.

How many DexNet are there?

The current circulating supply of DexNet is 400.08M. This is the total amount of DEXNET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DexNet?

DexNet (DEXNET) currently ranks 1509 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.93M

-1.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1509

24H Volume

$ 116.38K

Circulating Supply

400,000,000

