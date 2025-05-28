dext

DexToolsDEXT

Live DexTools price updates and the latest DexTools news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.36

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.31

24h high

$0.36

VS
USD
BTC

The live DexTools price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $304.37K. The table above accurately updates our DEXT price in real time. The price of DEXT is up 2.28% since last hour, up 14.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.44M. DEXT has a circulating supply of 78.57M coins and a max supply of 120.55M DEXT.

DexTools Stats

What is the market cap of DexTools?

The current market cap of DexTools is $28.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DexTools?

Currently, 844.65K of DEXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $304.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.20%.

What is the current price of DexTools?

The price of 1 DexTools currently costs $0.36.

How many DexTools are there?

The current circulating supply of DexTools is 78.57M. This is the total amount of DEXT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DexTools?

DexTools (DEXT) currently ranks 1018 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.32M

14.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1018

24H Volume

$ 304.37K

Circulating Supply

79,000,000

latest DexTools news