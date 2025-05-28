DexToolsDEXT
The live DexTools price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $304.37K. The table above accurately updates our DEXT price in real time. The price of DEXT is up 2.28% since last hour, up 14.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.44M. DEXT has a circulating supply of 78.57M coins and a max supply of 120.55M DEXT.
What is the market cap of DexTools?
The current market cap of DexTools is $28.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DexTools?
Currently, 844.65K of DEXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $304.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.20%.
What is the current price of DexTools?
The price of 1 DexTools currently costs $0.36.
How many DexTools are there?
The current circulating supply of DexTools is 78.57M. This is the total amount of DEXT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DexTools?
DexTools (DEXT) currently ranks 1018 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
