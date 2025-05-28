dextf

The live Memento price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $122.34K. The table above accurately updates our DEXTF price in real time. The price of DEXTF is down -0.34% since last hour, down -11.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.87M. DEXTF has a circulating supply of 65.81M coins and a max supply of 100.00M DEXTF.

Memento Stats

What is the market cap of Memento?

The current market cap of Memento is $8.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Memento?

Currently, 950.88K of DEXTF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $122.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.05%.

What is the current price of Memento?

The price of 1 Memento currently costs $0.13.

How many Memento are there?

The current circulating supply of Memento is 65.81M. This is the total amount of DEXTF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Memento?

Memento (DEXTF) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.47M

-11.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1703

24H Volume

$ 122.34K

Circulating Supply

66,000,000

