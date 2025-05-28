DeFiChain is a decentralized blockchain platform working towards enabling fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. Its goal is to bring full DeFi capabilities to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The network operates on a hybrid Proof of Stake / Proof of Work consensus mechanism, and leverages Bitcoin’s security by anchoring to the Bitcoin blockchain (via Merkle root) every few blocks. Being non-Turing complete, DeFi transactions on DeFiChain flow quickly and smoothly at low gas rates, and have reduced risk of smart contract errors. DeFiChain currently supports tokenized BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, LTC, and BCH on the DeFiChain DEX, which enables liquidity mining (yield farming) for these coins.