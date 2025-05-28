dfyn

$0.0312

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

The live Dfyn Network price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $444.10K. The table above accurately updates our DFYN price in real time. The price of DFYN is up 3.29% since last hour, up 3.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.18M. DFYN has a circulating supply of 192.49M coins and a max supply of 198.28M DFYN.

Dfyn Network Stats

What is the market cap of Dfyn Network?

The current market cap of Dfyn Network is $6.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dfyn Network?

Currently, 14.25M of DFYN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $444.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.52%.

What is the current price of Dfyn Network?

The price of 1 Dfyn Network currently costs $0.03.

How many Dfyn Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Dfyn Network is 192.49M. This is the total amount of DFYN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dfyn Network?

Dfyn Network (DFYN) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.91M

3.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 444.10K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

