dg

Decentral GamesDG

Live Decentral Games price updates and the latest Decentral Games news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0232

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Decentral Games price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $208.65K. The table above accurately updates our DG price in real time. The price of DG is up 0.30% since last hour, down -8.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.31M. DG has a circulating supply of 745.08M coins and a max supply of 745.08M DG.

Decentral Games Stats

What is the market cap of Decentral Games?

The current market cap of Decentral Games is $17.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Decentral Games?

Currently, 8.98M of DG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $208.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.74%.

What is the current price of Decentral Games?

The price of 1 Decentral Games currently costs $0.02.

How many Decentral Games are there?

The current circulating supply of Decentral Games is 745.08M. This is the total amount of DG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Decentral Games?

Decentral Games (DG) currently ranks 792 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.33M

-8.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#792

24H Volume

$ 208.65K

Circulating Supply

750,000,000

latest Decentral Games news