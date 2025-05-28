DISTRIBUTEDISTRIBUTE
Live DISTRIBUTE price updates and the latest DISTRIBUTE news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00585
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.007
The live DISTRIBUTE price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.15M. The table above accurately updates our DISTRIBUTE price in real time. The price of DISTRIBUTE is up 16.96% since last hour, up 207.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.84M. DISTRIBUTE has a circulating supply of 997.96M coins and a max supply of 997.96M DISTRIBUTE.
DISTRIBUTE Stats
What is the market cap of DISTRIBUTE?
The current market cap of DISTRIBUTE is $6.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DISTRIBUTE?
Currently, 195.85M of DISTRIBUTE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 207.97%.
What is the current price of DISTRIBUTE?
The price of 1 DISTRIBUTE currently costs $0.006.
How many DISTRIBUTE are there?
The current circulating supply of DISTRIBUTE is 997.96M. This is the total amount of DISTRIBUTE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DISTRIBUTE?
DISTRIBUTE (DISTRIBUTE) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.56M
207.97 %
#1703
$ 1.15M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/