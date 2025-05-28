dji

Doge Jones Industrial AverageDJI

Live Doge Jones Industrial Average price updates and the latest Doge Jones Industrial Average news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00851

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Doge Jones Industrial Average price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $484.54K. The table above accurately updates our DJI price in real time. The price of DJI is down -9.12% since last hour, down -16.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.51M. DJI has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M DJI.

Doge Jones Industrial Average Stats

What is the market cap of Doge Jones Industrial Average?

The current market cap of Doge Jones Industrial Average is $9.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Doge Jones Industrial Average?

Currently, 56.92M of DJI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $484.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.65%.

What is the current price of Doge Jones Industrial Average?

The price of 1 Doge Jones Industrial Average currently costs $0.009.

How many Doge Jones Industrial Average are there?

The current circulating supply of Doge Jones Industrial Average is 999.99M. This is the total amount of DJI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Doge Jones Industrial Average?

Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.55M

-16.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 484.54K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Doge Jones Industrial Average news