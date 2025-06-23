dji6930

Live DOWGE price updates and the latest DOWGE news.

price

$0.00747

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.008

The live DOWGE price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.45M. The table above accurately updates our DJI6930 price in real time. The price of DJI6930 is up 1.47% since last hour, up 14.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.47M. DJI6930 has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M DJI6930.

DOWGE Stats

What is the market cap of DOWGE?

The current market cap of DOWGE is $7.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DOWGE?

Currently, 327.68M of DJI6930 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.85%.

What is the current price of DOWGE?

The price of 1 DOWGE currently costs $0.007.

How many DOWGE are there?

The current circulating supply of DOWGE is 999.98M. This is the total amount of DJI6930 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DOWGE?

DOWGE (DJI6930) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.76M

14.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 2.45M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

