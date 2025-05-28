dka

The live dKargo price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.73M. The table above accurately updates our DKA price in real time. The price of DKA is down -0.02% since last hour, up 0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.77M. DKA has a circulating supply of 4.69B coins and a max supply of 5.00B DKA.

dKargo Stats

What is the market cap of dKargo?

The current market cap of dKargo is $79.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of dKargo?

Currently, 101.90M of DKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.07%.

What is the current price of dKargo?

The price of 1 dKargo currently costs $0.02.

How many dKargo are there?

The current circulating supply of dKargo is 4.69B. This is the total amount of DKA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of dKargo?

dKargo (DKA) currently ranks 577 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 79.46M

0.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#577

24H Volume

$ 1.73M

Circulating Supply

4,700,000,000

