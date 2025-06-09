dking

draiftkingDKING

Live draiftking price updates and the latest draiftking news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.386

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.27

24h high

$0.54

VS
USD
BTC

The live draiftking price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $541.94K. The table above accurately updates our DKING price in real time. The price of DKING is down -18.22% since last hour, up 36.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.11M. DKING has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M DKING.

draiftking Stats

What is the market cap of draiftking?

The current market cap of draiftking is $8.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of draiftking?

Currently, 1.40M of DKING were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $541.94K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 36.21%.

What is the current price of draiftking?

The price of 1 draiftking currently costs $0.39.

How many draiftking are there?

The current circulating supply of draiftking is 21.00M. This is the total amount of DKING that is available.

What is the relative popularity of draiftking?

draiftking (DKING) currently ranks 1744 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.36M

36.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1744

24H Volume

$ 541.94K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

latest draiftking news