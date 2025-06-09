$0.386 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.27 24h high $0.54

The live draiftking price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 541.94K. The table above accurately updates our DKING price in real time. The price of DKING is down -18.22% since last hour, up 36.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 8.11M. DKING has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M DKING .