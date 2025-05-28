dlc

$0.0974

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.1

24h high

$0.1

The live Diverge Loop price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $119.53K. The table above accurately updates our DLC price in real time. The price of DLC is up 0.19% since last hour, down -0.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $97.43M. DLC has a circulating supply of 890.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DLC.

Diverge Loop Stats

What is the market cap of Diverge Loop?

The current market cap of Diverge Loop is $86.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Diverge Loop?

Currently, 1.23M of DLC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $119.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.52%.

What is the current price of Diverge Loop?

The price of 1 Diverge Loop currently costs $0.1.

How many Diverge Loop are there?

The current circulating supply of Diverge Loop is 890.00M. This is the total amount of DLC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Diverge Loop?

Diverge Loop (DLC) currently ranks 543 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 86.80M

-0.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#543

24H Volume

$ 119.53K

Circulating Supply

890,000,000

