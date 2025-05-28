dmaga

$0.011

The live Dark MAGA price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.74M. The table above accurately updates our DMAGA price in real time. The price of DMAGA is up 28.83% since last hour, up 95.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.04M. DMAGA has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M DMAGA.

Dark MAGA Stats

What is the market cap of Dark MAGA?

The current market cap of Dark MAGA is $11.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dark MAGA?

Currently, 338.65M of DMAGA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 95.63%.

What is the current price of Dark MAGA?

The price of 1 Dark MAGA currently costs $0.01.

How many Dark MAGA are there?

The current circulating supply of Dark MAGA is 999.97M. This is the total amount of DMAGA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dark MAGA?

Dark MAGA (DMAGA) currently ranks 1712 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.05M

95.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1712

24H Volume

$ 3.74M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

