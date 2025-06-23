Datamall CoinDMC
Live Datamall Coin price updates and the latest Datamall Coin news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0171
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Datamall Coin price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $46.92K. The table above accurately updates our DMC price in real time. The price of DMC is up 1.96% since last hour, up 9.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.48M. DMC has a circulating supply of 382.96M coins and a max supply of 496.70M DMC.
Datamall Coin Stats
What is the market cap of Datamall Coin?
The current market cap of Datamall Coin is $6.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Datamall Coin?
Currently, 2.75M of DMC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $46.92K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.27%.
What is the current price of Datamall Coin?
The price of 1 Datamall Coin currently costs $0.02.
How many Datamall Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of Datamall Coin is 382.96M. This is the total amount of DMC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Datamall Coin?
Datamall Coin (DMC) currently ranks 1750 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.53M
9.27 %
#1750
$ 46.92K
380,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.