The live Diamond price today is $2.78 with a 24-hour trading volume of $343.14K. The table above accurately updates our DMD price in real time. The price of DMD is up 13.86% since last hour, up 17.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.18M. DMD has a circulating supply of 3.87M coins and a max supply of 4.38M DMD.
What is the market cap of Diamond?
The current market cap of Diamond is $11.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Diamond?
Currently, 123.43K of DMD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $343.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.87%.
What is the current price of Diamond?
The price of 1 Diamond currently costs $2.78.
How many Diamond are there?
The current circulating supply of Diamond is 3.87M. This is the total amount of DMD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Diamond?
Diamond (DMD) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
