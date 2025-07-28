$2.78 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.85 24h high $2.83

The live Diamond price today is $2.78 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 343.14K. The table above accurately updates our DMD price in real time. The price of DMD is up 13.86% since last hour, up 17.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 12.18M. DMD has a circulating supply of 3.87M coins and a max supply of 4.38M DMD .