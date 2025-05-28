dmtr

$0.022

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Dimitra price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $433.01K. The table above accurately updates our DMTR price in real time. The price of DMTR is up 0.15% since last hour, up 0.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.37M. DMTR has a circulating supply of 971.07M coins and a max supply of 971.07M DMTR.

Dimitra Stats

What is the market cap of Dimitra?

The current market cap of Dimitra is $21.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dimitra?

Currently, 19.68M of DMTR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $433.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.17%.

What is the current price of Dimitra?

The price of 1 Dimitra currently costs $0.02.

How many Dimitra are there?

The current circulating supply of Dimitra is 971.07M. This is the total amount of DMTR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dimitra?

Dimitra (DMTR) currently ranks 1171 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.37M

0.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1171

24H Volume

$ 433.01K

Circulating Supply

970,000,000

