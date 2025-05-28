dna

The live DNA price today is $0.0000000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.54M. The table above accurately updates our DNA price in real time. The price of DNA is up 0.28% since last hour, up 0.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.50M. DNA has a circulating supply of 42,058.77T coins and a max supply of 42,058.77T DNA.

DNA Stats

What is the market cap of DNA?

The current market cap of DNA is $12.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DNA?

Currently, 75,088.66T of DNA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.54M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.31%.

What is the current price of DNA?

The price of 1 DNA currently costs $0.0000000003.

How many DNA are there?

The current circulating supply of DNA is 42,058.77T. This is the total amount of DNA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DNA?

DNA (DNA) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.12M

0.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1702

24H Volume

$ 20.54M

Circulating Supply

42,000,000,000,000,000

