DNADNA
Live DNA price updates and the latest DNA news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000000000274
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000000003
24h high
$0.0000000005
The live DNA price today is $0.0000000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.54M. The table above accurately updates our DNA price in real time. The price of DNA is up 0.28% since last hour, up 0.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.50M. DNA has a circulating supply of 42,058.77T coins and a max supply of 42,058.77T DNA.
DNA Stats
What is the market cap of DNA?
The current market cap of DNA is $12.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DNA?
Currently, 75,088.66T of DNA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.54M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.31%.
What is the current price of DNA?
The price of 1 DNA currently costs $0.0000000003.
How many DNA are there?
The current circulating supply of DNA is 42,058.77T. This is the total amount of DNA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DNA?
DNA (DNA) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.12M
0.31 %
#1702
$ 20.54M
42,000,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/