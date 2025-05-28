District0x is a platform that aims to allow developers to create decentralized marketplaces and communities, know as "Districts." These Districts strive to solve the coordination issues and inefficiencies seen within most distributed markets. From a structural standpoint, Districts exist on top of an open-source framework of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries collectively referred to as d0xINFRA. The platform also features an ERC-20 token, DNT, that owners can use to access and even help govern (through a stake-weighted voting mechanism) specific communities.