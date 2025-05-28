doai

Dojo ProtocolDOAI

Live Dojo Protocol price updates and the latest Dojo Protocol news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0116

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Dojo Protocol price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.39M. The table above accurately updates our DOAI price in real time. The price of DOAI is down -2.98% since last hour, down -3.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.61M. DOAI has a circulating supply of 443.29M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DOAI.

Dojo Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Dojo Protocol?

The current market cap of Dojo Protocol is $5.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dojo Protocol?

Currently, 378.30M of DOAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.39M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.24%.

What is the current price of Dojo Protocol?

The price of 1 Dojo Protocol currently costs $0.01.

How many Dojo Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Dojo Protocol is 443.29M. This is the total amount of DOAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dojo Protocol?

Dojo Protocol (DOAI) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.31M

-3.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 4.39M

Circulating Supply

440,000,000

latest Dojo Protocol news