Dog (Bitcoin)DOG

Live Dog (Bitcoin) price updates and the latest Dog (Bitcoin) news.

price

$0.00519

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.005

The live Dog (Bitcoin) price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.79M. The table above accurately updates our DOG price in real time. The price of DOG is down -1.94% since last hour, down -1.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $518.91M. DOG has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B DOG.

Dog (Bitcoin) Stats

What is the market cap of Dog (Bitcoin)?

The current market cap of Dog (Bitcoin) is $519.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dog (Bitcoin)?

Currently, 4.20B of DOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $21.79M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.63%.

What is the current price of Dog (Bitcoin)?

The price of 1 Dog (Bitcoin) currently costs $0.005.

How many Dog (Bitcoin) are there?

The current circulating supply of Dog (Bitcoin) is 100.00B. This is the total amount of DOG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dog (Bitcoin)?

Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) currently ranks 159 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 519.66M

-1.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#159

24H Volume

$ 21.79M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

