$0.00612

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

The live DOGAI price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.40M. The table above accurately updates our DOGAI price in real time. The price of DOGAI is down -9.09% since last hour, up 2.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.12M. DOGAI has a circulating supply of 999.82M coins and a max supply of 999.82M DOGAI.

DOGAI Stats

What is the market cap of DOGAI?

The current market cap of DOGAI is $6.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DOGAI?

Currently, 229.27M of DOGAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.96%.

What is the current price of DOGAI?

The price of 1 DOGAI currently costs $0.006.

How many DOGAI are there?

The current circulating supply of DOGAI is 999.82M. This is the total amount of DOGAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DOGAI?

DOGAI (DOGAI) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.37M

2.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 1.40M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

