price

$0.00783

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.01

The live Dog shit going nowhere price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.38M. The table above accurately updates our DOGSHIT2 price in real time. The price of DOGSHIT2 is up 20.18% since last hour, up 30.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.83M. DOGSHIT2 has a circulating supply of 999.82M coins and a max supply of 999.82M DOGSHIT2.

Dog shit going nowhere Stats

What is the market cap of Dog shit going nowhere?

The current market cap of Dog shit going nowhere is $7.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dog shit going nowhere?

Currently, 1.07B of DOGSHIT2 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.92%.

What is the current price of Dog shit going nowhere?

The price of 1 Dog shit going nowhere currently costs $0.008.

How many Dog shit going nowhere are there?

The current circulating supply of Dog shit going nowhere is 999.82M. This is the total amount of DOGSHIT2 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dog shit going nowhere?

Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.93M

30.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 8.38M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

